From the left in the back row are members of CREST and the Shubat family on Sunday, October 16 at their New Liskeard home. They are CREST member Darcy Griffith, Yasmin Shubat, Mohammad Shubat, Mounira Issa and Kelly Griffith. In the front row from the left are Manal Shubat, CREST member Helene Culhane and Amna Shubat holding her son Khaled. Missing from the photo is toddler Levdes Shubat who was napping at the time the photo was taken. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)