The 2018 Harvest Queen Pageant crowned its three new regents on September 14 at the New Liskeard Fall Fair. Gabriella Mayhew, centre, was selected queen and was also named Most Photogenic. First princess was Angelina Chartrand (right), also named Miss Talent and Miss Fitness. Second princess was Emily Knight who was also Miss Congeniality and Miss Scholastic. For more coverage of the fair, see page 1C. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)