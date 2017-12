Cutting a ribbon to announce the recent opening of Mongrain Textiles and Interiors in Earlton are, in back from the left, Roy Martin Chaumont, David Sean Rowell, Alex Brazeau, Bob Gauvreau, Maurice Laferriere and Natasha Tremblay. In the front row from the left are owner Mario Rivard, grandchild Kody Rivard holding the ribbon, Armstrong Township Mayor Robert Ethier, Ron Smith, (previous owner), Denise Rivard (owner) and grandchild Brianna Rivard holding the ribbon. (Supplied photo)