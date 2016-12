From the left are Kevin Pinkerton, Park Superintendent Temagami Parks, Jim Sanderson, retired MNRF Area Technician from Temagami, Joel Tessier, Deputy Conservation Officer New Liskeard and Mike Schenk, Conservation Officer New Liskeard. They manned the entranceway to Chartrand’s Your Independent Grocer on December 17 collecting food and cash for the area food banks. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)