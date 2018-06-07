Missing woman found deceased

COBALT (Staff) – Police announced June 7 that a missing woman has been found dead in Cobalt.

Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police say Cynthia Caron, 54, was reported to have last been seen on Dunning Drive in Cobalt June 3.

Police say the Temiskaming crime unit, forensics identification unit and coroner’s office are continuing their investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submitting an online tip at www.cstip.ca.