Missing person

(DISTRICT) – The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a male last seen on Cross Lake Road in North Cobalt.

Police are attempting to locate Harold Bruce Hardy, 69.┬áThe missing male was last seen on August 23, 2017 at approximately 6 a.m. On Thursday, August 24, Hardy’s vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Silverado was located at the Lower Notch Hydro Dam at the end of Highway 567 in South Lorrain Township.

Hardy is described as: Caucasian male, between 5’8″ and 6’0″, approximately 190 lbs., grey brush-cut hair, blue eyes, wears prescription glasses, and red suspenders.