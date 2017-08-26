Missing person

(DISTRICT) – The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a male last seen on Cross Lake Road in North Cobalt.

Police are attempting to locate Harold Bruce Hardy, 69. The missing male was last seen on August 23, 2017 at approximately 6 a.m. On Thursday, August 24, Hardy’s vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Silverado was located at the Lower Notch Hydro Dam at the end of Highway 567 in South Lorrain Township.

Hardy is described as: Caucasian male, between 5’8″ and 6’0″, approximately 190 lbs., grey brush-cut hair, blue eyes, wears prescription glasses, and red suspenders.