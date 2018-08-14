Ministry updates forest fire situation

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry updated the regional fire situation this morning (Tuesday):

In the Lady Evelyn fire cluster, the fire named North Bay 72 has not grown in size and remains at 27,285 hectares. It’s listed as “being held.

Crews continue to remove equipment no longer required for suppression activities.

Smoky locations on the interior of the fire continue to be found and extinguished.

Helicopter bucketing is also supporting ground crews.

Restricted Fire Zone

Due to recent precipitation and the progress being made in containing existing forest fires, the ministry has removed the Restricted Fire Zone from some areas of the Northeast Region effective noon August 10.

The zone, however, still covers areas north of Rosseau, northwest to Espanola and Cartier, over to the Quebec border including Temagami and Mattawa north of the Mattawa River. This includes Parry Sound, Burk’s Falls, Powassan, North Bay and Greater Sudbury.

For a visual representation of the affected areas please visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

If you live in an area outside the adjusted Restricted Fire Zone, be sure before you burn to check with your local municipality to ensure there’s no fire ban issued in your area.

The ministry also reminded the public to take extra care when having a campfire and to follow the safety tips listed at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Most travel restrictions, put in place for the safety of the public and emergency response services, have been lifted around the North Bay 72 fire.

However, some remain in place. They include the southern portion of Cooke Lake Road and the surrounding Crown land.

Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater, Obabika River, Makobe Grays River, Solace and Sturgeon River provincial parks remain closed.

For information on travel restrictions and travel permits, please call 1-888-220-7242.

For a visual representation of the affected areas please visit Ontario.ca/forestfire.

As of this morning, there are 40 active forest fires across the Northeast. Of these, five are not yet under control, 35 are either being held, under control or being observed.

There were no new fires confirmed yesterday and one fire was extinguished.