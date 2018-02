Lions goalie Raiden Thomas watches the puck approaching as teammate Dayton Rivard keeps Alex Smith’s stick in check on the ice. Témiscamingue Home Hardware won 4-3 in a shootout at the Haileybury arena February 2. The Lions are back on the ice Feb. 9-11 for the Tri-Town Toyota Midget Challenge taking place in Haileybury and New Liskeard. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)