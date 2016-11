As a mark of respect, members of the Englehart and area Fire Department laid wreaths on the Englehart cenotaph to remember the soldiers who lost their lives in World War I and World War II. Over 350 school children, adults and seniors attended the ceremony that began with a parade from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 144 hall to the cenotaph on Remembrance Day, Friday, November 11. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)