The Lady Evelyn Dam was originally constructed in 1907 to assist the logging industry. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)

Keeps on rolling along – the Montreal River

Community
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter   LATCHFORD – There are many adventures to be had around the region, but not all are well known or well used. One of those is…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

Keeps on rolling along – the Montreal River was last modified: September 27th, 2017 by Editorial Staff

Comments

Comments...