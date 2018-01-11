January 11 weather statement from Environment Canada:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Significant January thaw with fog and rain today. Rain changing to snow tonight with a hard freeze.

With the mild temperatures over the existing snowpack, dense fog patches are likely across much of northeastern Ontario today. Visibility may occasionally be reduced to near zero.

Periods of rain are also expected, particularly later this afternoon and into tonight. Average rainfall amounts are likely to be below the winter rainfall warning criteria of 25 mm in 24 hours. However, the criteria may be approached or reached in some places. Environment Canada will monitor this situation closely.

A very strong cold front will cross Northeastern Ontario tonight. The front will reach the eastern shore of Lake Superior early this evening and track eastward through the night reaching the North Bay area a few hours before dawn.

Following the passage of the front, rain will change to snow and there will be a hard freeze as temperatures plummet. There may also be brief freezing rain during the changeover.