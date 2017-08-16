Julia Van Dine is pictured here with one of her Devil’s Rock paintings. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)

Inspired by Mother Nature

Arts & Entertainment
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

  Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter COBALT – Sky, lake and water combine to inspire Haileybury artist Julia Van Dine. She says that she tries to capture the brilliant colours that…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

Inspired by Mother Nature was last modified: August 16th, 2017 by Editorial Staff

Comments

Comments...