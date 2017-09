OUTAGE NOTIFICATION FOR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS IN LOCATION(S) DETAILED BELOW

Hydro One Zone: 6 Northeast Hydro One Township(s) Affected: COLEMAN,GILLIES LIMIT,BUCKE,LATCHFORD

*** All Hydro One Customers impacted by this planned maintenance outage have been contacted ***

Monday, September 25, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. (1 hrs), 548 Customers