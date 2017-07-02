All customers have now had their power restored in an area affected by an outage Sunday, July 2

Hydro One customers in the townships of Kerns, Casey, Cane, Dymond, Brethour, Armstrong, Harris, Hilliard, Harley, Henwood and Barber had experienced a hydro outage this afternoon. There were 1,087 customers affected in total.

Hydro One reported that the reason for the outage was an equipment failure has occurred at the New Liskeard operation centre.

The hydro outage began at 1:03 p.m. Sunday, July 2.