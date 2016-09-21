HWY 11. closed

Highway 11 closure near Kirkland Lake
DISTRICT (Staff/special) — The Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have notified the public there is a road closure on the intersection point of Highways 11, Highway 112 and Highway 66 today, Wednesday, September 21.
Police say the cause of the closure is due to a three-car collision. There are no injuries reported.
The OPP will distribute details of the road closure as they become available.
Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at Ontario.ca/511 for more information.
