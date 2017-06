A Wilson’s warbler in the hand of Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre birder Joanne Goddard was worth far more than two in the bush as it provided a valuable educational component. Wilson’s warblers don’t often come to bird feeders and they are one of the smallest, easily recognized warblers. Some of the rarer birds banded this year not often found in this region included a Connecticut warbler, a pine warbler and a yellow-headed blackbird. See this week’s C Front for more coverage of the May 27 event. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)