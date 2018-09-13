Highway 11 to remain closed into the evening: Sept. 13

From the OPP Thursday, September 13:

Members of the Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advise the public that Highway 11 near Rabbit Lake Road in Temagami Ontario will be closed in both directions.

The OPP are anticipating to re-open the highway in the evening hours.

OPP is advising motorists to drive carefully and to use the following detour to avoid the cleanup scene:

If you are heading northbound on Highway 11, take Highway 63 in North Bay towards Temiscaming. Then head north on Highway 101 through Quebec and west on Highway 65 East towards New Liskeard.

If you are southbound on Highway 11 to New Liskeard, take Highway 65 East towards Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Quebec and head southbound on Highway 101 to Highway 63 into North Bay.

For further inquiries about the closure, visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, twitter @511Ontario or call 511 for traveller’s information such as winter road conditions, construction reports, road closure, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactives mapping

The OPP will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.