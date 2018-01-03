Highway 11 closures

The North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has advised that Highway 11 has been closed from North Bay to New Liskeard.

Police state that the decision was made to close the highway due to weather conditions.

At the same time, Highway 11 near Earlton has also been closed due to a collision between two tractor-trailers.

Northbound traffic can detour the area by taking Highway 65 West to Highway 562 and then taking Highway 561 to merge back onto Highway 11 at Earlton.

Southbound traffic can still reach Temiskaming Shores along the same route, but at this time can proceed no further.