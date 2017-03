HWY 11 Both Directions [ New Liskeard – Thibeault Hill, North Bay ] – Weather

Highway: HWY 11

Direction: Both Directions

From/At: New Liskeard

To: Thibeault Hill, North Bay

Lanes Affected: All lanes closed

Traffic Impact :

Reason Weather

Comment : HWY 11 CLOSED FROM NEW LISKEARD TO NORTH BAY. LAST UPDATED MARCH 1ST, 2017 AT 19:35.

Event Start: March 01, 2017 19:35

Event End:

Last Change: Entered 2017-03-01 19:35