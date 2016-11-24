Highway 11 closed November 24

Ontario Provincial Police News Portal OPP Media Release PCC North Bay Hwy 11 south of Temagami is closed 2016-11-24

Incident number:  NP16139439

Temiskaming  Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police advise of the following Road Closure:

Highway:  Hwy 11

Location:  Hwy 11south of Temagami, north of Tonomo Lake Rd

Brief Description of Event:  two tractor trailer collision. Hwy 11 is closed from North Bay to Cobalt.  

Detour (if available): 

Estimated duration of Road Advisory:  Unknown

The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.

