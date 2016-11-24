Highway 11 closed November 24

Ontario Provincial Police News Portal OPP Media Release PCC North Bay Hwy 11 south of Temagami is closed 2016-11-24
Incident number: NP16139439
Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police advise of the following Road Closure:
Highway: Hwy 11
Location: Hwy 11south of Temagami, north of Tonomo Lake Rd
Brief Description of Event: two tractor trailer collision. Hwy 11 is closed from North Bay to Cobalt.
Detour (if available):
Estimated duration of Road Advisory: Unknown
The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.
