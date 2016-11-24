Highway 11 closed November 24

0 0 0 0 Share this article...

Ontario Provincial Police News Portal OPP Media Release PCC North Bay Hwy 11 south of Temagami is closed 2016-11-24

Incident number: NP16139439

Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police advise of the following Road Closure:

Highway: Hwy 11

Location: Hwy 11south of Temagami, north of Tonomo Lake Rd

Brief Description of Event: two tractor trailer collision. Hwy 11 is closed from North Bay to Cobalt.

Detour (if available):

Estimated duration of Road Advisory: Unknown

The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.