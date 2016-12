Anna Williams (left) and Lorrie Allin (centre), both of the North Eastern Ontario Family and Children’s Services (NEOFACS), accepted a cheque for $500 from Englehart and District Chamber of Commerce president Wayne Stratton for the NEOFACS Christmas Angel Program. The donation was raised through the Englehart Unveiling of Christmas silent auction of baskets and table fees. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)