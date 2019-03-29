Help sought to locate missing man

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Temiskaming OPP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Police are looking for Nicholas Rivard, 21, who was last seen March 24 in Cobalt.

In a March 29 news release, police say they and family are concerned for Rivard’s well-being and are requesting the public’s help to find him.

He’s described as being about six feet in height, approximately 170 pounds in weight, with brown eyes and medium length, wavy black hair.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122, or the nearest police authority.

Calls can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477. Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.