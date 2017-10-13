Heavy rain forecast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement predicting heavy rainfall in the Temiskaming area:

“A soaker on tap for the upcoming weekend.

“A low pressure system from Colorado is forecast to track northeast across the Great Lakes and Central Ontario into Quebec Saturday night and Sunday.

“Latest computer models continue to show that this system may bring a significant rainfall to the region Saturday night and Sunday. Latest indications suggest 25 to 50 millimetres of rain is possible from this weather system.

“Environment Canada is closely monitoring this situation.”