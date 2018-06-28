Heat warning issued

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning.

The Humidex values are expected to reach 40, Environment Canada states.

“Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada states.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

People are advised to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.