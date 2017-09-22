Heat warning for this weekend

Heat Warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Temperatures and humidity are expected to increase this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Maximum humidex values are forecast to reach 36 on both Saturday and Sunday, and the unseasonably warm temperatures and humidity may persist into early next week.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.