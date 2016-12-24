Having a white and safe Christmas

DISTRICT (Staff) – Unlike last Christmas, the Christmas of 2016 in Temiskaming will be a white one and of Christmas Eve morning Environment Canada has also issued a Weather Alert for late Christmas night and into Boxing Day.

RIDE

The Ontario Provincial Police’s R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign continues

Through the holiday season, the OPP hopes to conduct a successful campaign in which every single driver they pull over in a Festive R.I.D.E. Stop is a sober, drug-free driver.

“The public can expect to as many OPP R.I.D.E. stops in Temiskaming as ever during this year’s campaign. The harm caused by the small number of motorists who continue to drive while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol is impossible to calculate. If someone you encounter insists on driving impaired, call 911 so police can take the driver off the road,” says Inspector Brent Cecchini of the Temiskaming detachment.