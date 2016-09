A pool party was held at the home of Friends of the Festival Harvest Queen Pageant Director Sharron Graydon on Wednesday, August 31 for the 12 prospective Harvest Queen contestants. The pool party was a chance for the girls to meet and greet one another. From the left in the back row are contestants Bri Snyder, Claudia Duke, Sonya Breault, Micah Doupe, Kennedy Graydon, Deseree Villneff, Sarah Maguire and then-contestant Renée Denommé . In the front row from the left are Taylor Woolley, Amy Foley, Ms. Graydon, Payton Knott, daughter of Pageant Choreographer Sherri Kidd Knott, contestants Gabrielle Smith, Nadine Gauthier and Erin Bowers. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)