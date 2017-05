The 1st Englehart Girl Guides of Canada show packets of seeds which have been donated for the community garden they will be growing in Englehart this summer. From left to right standing are: Brown Owl leader Ashley Fehr, Cameron Plaunt, Hayley Nelson, Jada Knight, Mallory Knight, Caleigh Holmes, leader Kandace Farr, and leader Kelly Osborne. Seated, from left, are: Summer Farr, Leah Fehr, Kyra Shearing, Liana Gibson, Lily Fehr and Addyson Buckingham. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)