At the Northeast Bites booth at the Foire gourmande, Makayla Sowinski, at left, Ashley Belanger, centre, and Isabella Duval served grilled cheese sandwiches to the hungry. But they weren’t your everyday grilled cheese – they were made with butter and cheese from grass-fed milk produced in Temiskaming at Thornloe Cheese. Seven exhibitors from Northeastern Ontario exhibited their tasty wares at the 17th annual food fair in Ville-Marie. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston