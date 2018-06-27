Ivan Lewis was hot on the heels of Mike Anderson as the two made their way out of the Pete’s Dam trail system and headed onto the gravel road. The two competed in the 10km distance of the June 16 Get Active event. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque) Get Active taking summer break after Pete’s Dam June 27, 2018SportsEditorial Staff Share this article...0000 Steven Larocque Speaker Editor TEMISKAMING SHORES – The third Get Active in Temiskaming fun run and walk was a dam hot one. “Bugs and hot weather plus the trails… Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.Log In Register Get Active taking summer break after Pete’s Dam was last modified: June 27th, 2018 by Editorial StaffComments Comments...