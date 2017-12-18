Frozen water services possible

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — The City of Temiskaming Shores is warning area residents that there have been reports of frozen water services within the city’s distribution system.

This is due to minimal snow cover and extreme cold temperatures, the city stated.

The city is advising people who have had problems with frozen water service in the past that they may be at risk for once more experiencing frozen water service.

The city’s public works department is requesting those residents to run their cold water until further notice, with the flow being the approximate diameter of a pencil.

Residents with questions are advised that they can contact the public works department at 705-647-6220.