Gordon Brock Speaker Editor From the Editor’s Desk September 14, 2016EditorialFrom the Editor's Deskspeakeradmin Share this article...0000Trevor Holliday’s Party Upon hearing this summer of a new political party for Northern Ontario, with a goal of creating a new province of Northern Ontario, the first thought that… Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.Log In Register From the Editor’s Desk was last modified: September 14th, 2016 by speakeradminComments Comments...