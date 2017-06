Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard Village board members gathered to celebrate an $80,000 donation by the Frogs’ Breath Foundation to kick-start the fundraising for a new chalet, estimated at $350,000. Board members gathered with Peter Grant, who established the Foundation, at the Village’s year-end banquet June 3. From the left are Nathalie Forget, Mackenzie Craig, Jeff Thompson, Melanie Foley, Steve Sears, Peter Grant, Mark Conlin, Natasha Dittmann, Jason Boyce, Mark Howey, Lorna Desmarais, Matt Cutten, Hollie McNair, Jody Currie, Julie Rivard and Rheo Hacquard. Missing from the picture was Shelley Harrison. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)