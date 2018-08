The Frog’s Breath Foundation has contributed $25,000 to help construct a splash pad water park in New Liskeard. The Temiskaming Shores and Area Rotary Club and the municipality are undertaking the new recreational attraction on the waterfront. It’ll be built in the vicinity of the Spur Line and mini putt. Pictured above are, from left, Rotary splash pad committee members Tanner Graydon, Lyanne Fredette and Einas Makki; city staffers Paul Allaire, Jeff Thompson, Tammie Caldwell and Mitch Lafreniere, and Foundation executive director Susi Johanson. Missing from the photo are city councillors Mike McArthur and Jesse Foley and Rotary splash pad committee chair Bruce McMullan. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)