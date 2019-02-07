Freezing rain warning February 7:

New Liskeard – Temagami

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Freezing rain expected late this afternoon through this evening.

As a Colorado low approaches Northeastern Ontario today, a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to develop this afternoon. Freezing rain is expected to change over to rain over most regions near midnight.

Current information suggests 5 to 10 mm of freezing rain is possible which could result in broken tree branches and local power outages.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.