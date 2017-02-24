Freezing rain warning Feb. 24

Environment Canada issued the following warning at 5:10 a.m:

Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Freezing rain developing early this evening.

Snow is expected to begin this morning, becoming mixed with ice pellets this afternoon. 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets is expected before changing to freezing rain early this evening.

The freezing rain will change to rain Saturday morning as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.