Freezing rain warning Feb. 24

Freezing rain warning
Environment Canada issued the following warning at 5:10 a.m:
Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.
Freezing rain developing early this evening.
Snow is expected to begin this morning, becoming mixed with ice pellets this afternoon. 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets is expected before changing to freezing rain early this evening.
The freezing rain will change to rain Saturday morning as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.
