Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning extending from Temiskaming Shores to Temagami.

It advises that periods of rain will change to freezing rain this afternoon.

Most areas will see another 5 to 15 millimetres of rain.

However, as temperatures fall below the freezing mark this afternoon, the rain will change to freezing rain.

The freezing rain may persist well into Tuesday morning.

For the area between Kirkland Lake and Englehart, periods of rain will also change to freezing rain this morning.

Most areas will see another 5 mm of rain this morning.

For areas south of Chapleau towards Gogama, 15 to 20 millimetres of rain have already fallen overnight and a rainfall warning continues in effect.

However, as temperatures fall below the freezing mark this morning, the rain will change to freezing rain.

The freezing rain may persist for a few hours before changing over to some light snow or ice pellets this afternoon.