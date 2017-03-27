Freezing rain update

Environment Canada advised early this morning (March 27) that a long-lasting period of freezing rain resulting in ice accumulation is expected or occurring.
School buses have been cancelled.
Temperatures continue to hover near or just below the zero degree mark. Hence areas of freezing rain continue to affect much of Northeastern Ontario this morning. Freezing rain will slowly change over to rain later this morning to near noon as temperatures edge above the zero degree mark.
