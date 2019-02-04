Freezing rain through the evening

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — Freezing rain is now occurring in the area and is expected to continue into the evening.

Environment Canada states that several hours of freezing rain are expected before ending near midnight.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Road closures are possible,” Environment Canada warns.

“Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces,” Environment Canada continues.