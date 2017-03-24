Freezing rain expected

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement at 3:29 p.m. Friday, March 24, for the Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami areas:

Periods of freezing rain are expected to develop Sunday morning and persist for much of the day Sunday. Temperatures will slowly rise through the day which will change the freezing rain over to rain by Sunday evening or overnight.

There is considerable uncertainty in forecast guidance regarding the exact location and duration of the freezing rain.