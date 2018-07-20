Here’s the latest forest fire update from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, as reported late last night (Thursday, July 19):

In Temagami, North Bay 69 – which had prompted the evacuation of 20 residences south of Temagami – is now considered under control.

Firefighters were focusing on working their way deep into the interior of the fire to check for hot spots.

North Bay 55, south of Temagami and east of Highway 11, was also under control.

The largest fire in the region, North Bay 72, is still not under control.

It has spread northeast beyond Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, and now stands at almost 11,500 square hectares.

But the ministry reported “minimal growth” in the fire.

Heavy helicopters continued to bucket water on to the fire, coordinating with crews on the ground.

Fire behaviour was described as “aggressive,” given high temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds.

Crews continued to establish hose line along the east and north perimeter of the fire.

Travel remains restricted in and around Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater, surrounding backcountry parks and Crown land.