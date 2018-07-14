Forest Fire Update

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) say there are 52 active forest fires in the Northeast region as of Friday, July 13. The largest fire being the 10,775 hectare North Bay 72 fire originating in the Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park traveling northeast. Incident management teams from outside the province have arrived to assist the Ontario Firerangers as they make progress on the fire. The MNRF say the rainfall that fell recently has provided modest relief and they would like to remind the public that travel access to Lake Temagami, Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park and North Bay District is prohibited at this time. They also remind the public that drones are NOT permitted near forest fires. MNRF say smoke continues to be an issue from the forest fires and if the public is concerned with their health to contact Tele Health Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.