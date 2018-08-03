Forest fire update

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry updated the regional fire situation late last night (Thursday):

By the evening of August 2, there were 47 active forest fires across the northeast.

Of these, 21 are not yet under control, 26 are either being held, under control or being observed.

There were no new fires discovered today and one fire was extinguished.

Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster

North Bay 72 received a significant amount of precipitation today.

With the favourable weather, crews were able to continue consolidating control lines.

Infrared scanning is being utilized on the fires in this cluster to help find hot spots near fire perimeters.

The fire was reported July 8 in Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park and then spread beyond the boundaries of the park.

It’s the largest fire in the Northeast and is not yet under control.