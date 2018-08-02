Forest fire update

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry updated the region’s forest fire situation late last night (Wednesday):

By the evening of August 1, there were 49 active forest fires across the northeast.

Of these, 21 are not yet under control, 28 are either being held, under control or being observed.

There were ten new fires confirmed in the region today, one of which has already been called out.

All of the new fires confirmed today that remain active are located in the Cochrane sector, more specifically in the Far North.

These nine active fires are Cochrane 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33. They are all located southwest of the community of Fort Severn.

Lady Evelyn Cluster

The fire named North Bay 72 was confirmed on July 8, 2018.

It is not yet under control and measures 27,285 hectares.

Values protection equipment remains in place for camps and cottages located on Mendelssohn Lake and Skull Lake.

There are over 12 kilometres of dozer guard along the northwest head of the fire.

There are over 200 front line forest fire fighters assigned to this fire.