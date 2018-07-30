Here’s the latest forest fire update from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry:

By the evening of July 29 there were 39 active forest fires across the northeast. Of these, 14 are not yet under control, 25 are either being held, under control or being observed.

Two new fires were discovered today and two fires were also extinguished.

Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster

North Bay 72 was remapped at 27,275 hectares – a decrease of 304 hectares.

By flying at a low level when there is very little smoke, staff are better able to see the edge of the fire and map it more accurately.

This fire is still listed at not under control and may become more active over the next few days as the areas starts to dry out from recent precipitation.

Another group of Mexican firefighters has arrived at this fire and will be placed on the fire line in the morning.

River Valley Fire Cluster

This cluster includes North Bay 25, 42 and 62.

North Bay 25 is at 176 hectares in Sturgeon River Provincial Park. North Bay 42, north of Red Cedar Lake, is being held at 350 hectares.

North Bay 62 is southwest of Hand Lake and is under control at 2,500 hectares.

There are 129 people working on these fires including fire fighters from Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Mexico.

Parks

Meanwhile, Ontario Parks has announced that Finlayson Point Provincial Park reopens today (Monday, July 30).

Marten River Provincial Park will reopen Wednesday (August 1).

Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater park remains closed.