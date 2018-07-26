Forest fire update

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry updated the forest fire situation late last night (Wednesday):

By the evening of July 25 there were 50 active forest fires across the northeast. Of these, 16 are not yet under control, 34 are either being held, under control or being observed.

There were two new fires confirmed in the region today.

Hearst 14, located approximately 42 kilometres south of Hearst, is 2 hectares and not yet under control. Two crews provided initial attack on the fire with aerial suppression support.

Wawa 11 is being held at 0.1 hectares 75 kilometres southeast of Longlac.

Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster:

The North Bay 72 fire remains at 27,579 hectares and is not yet under control. There are 265 firefighters and support staff and 12 helicopters assigned to this cluster.

All resources were assigned to North Bay 72 today.

Sprinklers continue to be monitored on values at Mendelssohn Lake, Skull Lake and Cook Lake.

Crews continue to make good progress securing the northeast corner with hose line and heavy equipment began operations on the north edge of the fire perimeter.

The team continues to observe North Bay 18, 19, 46, 59 and 61.

Temagami Fire Cluster:

Fire activity has proven more manageable on fires in the Temagami cluster with all active fires in this cluster now classified as either being held or under control.

River Valley Fire Cluster:

North Bay 42 is located north of Red Cedar Lake and is 350 hectares in size. North Bay 62 is located southwest of Hand Lake at 2,500 hectares. Both fires are now being held, meaning that the fires are not expected to spread under current conditions.

Fire behavior was relatively quiet today. Crews took advantage of the dry weather to extinguish hot spots and smokes that popped up this afternoon.

The fires received about 65 mm of precipitation over the past 72 hours.

Crews completed removal of sprinkler protection from structures on Red Cedar Lake and started on Thistle Lake. This work will continue tomorrow (July 26).

North Bay 25, west of the cluster, continues to be monitored at about 200 hectares.

Travel restrictions

Travel restrictions are in place for parts of North Bay, Kirkland Lake, Sudbury, Pembroke and Parry Sound districts due to forest fires. For details, visit Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Parks

Ontario Parks says Finlayson Point Provincial Park will reopen Monday, July 30.

Marten River Provincial Park, however, remains closed, as are Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater, Obabika, Makobe-Grays, Solace and Sturgeon River.