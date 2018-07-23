Forest fire update

Below is the latest update from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests on the forest fire situation, as of late last night (Sunday):

By the evening of July 22 there were 60 active forest fires across the Northeast. Of these, 28 are not yet under control, 32 are either being held, under control or being observed.

Implementation orders for travel restrictions

Travel restrictions due to active forest fires are being updated in the North Bay district, and imposed in the Pembroke and Parry Sound districts. Information will be updated on Ontario.ca/forestfire Monday.

Recently confirmed fires required aerial fire suppression today

Kirkland Lake 15, near the junction of highways 65 and 66, was mapped at 3 hectares and is not yet under control. CL415 water bombers provided aerial suppression on the fire to help reduce its intensity.

North Bay 116, which was discovered yesterday and covers 5.5 hectares, is located approximately 9 kilometres west of Latchford. That fire received aerial suppression from CL415 water bombers yesterday and today.

Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster:

Gusty winds out of the northeast, coupled with high temperatures and low relative humidity produced extreme fire behaviour today. Eleven helicopters and 238 firefighters and support staff were assigned to North Bay 72.

Four CL415 waterbombers and two bird dogs were dispatched to assist with suppression efforts on North Bay 72. North Bay 59 continues to be monitored.

Heavy helicopters continued to bucket water onto this fire, coordinating with crews on the ground.

River Valley Fire Cluster:

Fire behavior was relatively quiet today and both North Bay 62 and North Bay 42 had no significant growth.

There was smoke visible on both fires, from flare ups, hot spots, and wind driven surface fire, but the perimeters were quiet. Helicopters with buckets worked the active areas and crews continued to cut line and pull hose.

This cluster is now monitoring North Bay 25, which is about 200 hectares in size and located in Sturgeon River Provincial Park.

Temagami Fire Cluster:

Fires in the Temagami cluster are receiving active fire suppression from 45 firefighters, with aerial support from six bucketing helicopters.

Due to the hot and dry weather there was some activity on fires in the north part of the cluster again today.

Crews continue to patrol and mop up on North Bay fire numbers 55, 56, 68 and 69. Firefighters continue to monitor North Bay fire numbers 18, 19, 46, 47 and 61 and action priority areas with helicopter bucketing and CL415 water bombers.

Value protection systems (sprinklers on structures) remain on North Bay fires 55 and 56, and were added to North Bay 47.

North Bay 69, which previously caused the evacuation of 20 homes in the Temagami area, is now under control. Firefighters continue to focus on working their way deep into the interior of the fire to check for hot spots.