Forest fire situation updated

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry updated the regional fire situation last night (Wednesday):

North Bay 72, the 27,285-hectare fire that started in early July in Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater park, continues to be listed as “being held.”

Smokes on the interior of the fire continue to be found and extinguished.

Helicopter bucketing is also supporting ground crews.

Some travel restrictions in and around the park have been lifted, but some remain in place.

The Temagami area remains under a Restricted Fire Zone.

For up-to-date travel and fire information, see Ontario.ca/forestfire.

The ministry also advised that smoke drift from large fires in British Columbia and the U.S. may be evident in the Northeast until weather patterns change.