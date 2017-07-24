Forest fire situation update

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reports that a forest fire located about 25 kilometres west of Elk Lake near Bulsch Lake is under control.

In an update on the Northeastern fire situation, the ministry said the fire, identified as Kirkland Lake 2, is being held at four hectares.

The fire is reported to have started around 8 p.m. July 21 and was caused by lightning.

The ministry describes the fire risk in the area as moderate.