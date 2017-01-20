Fog Advisory January 20…

Fog advisory in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Fog patches will become more widespread this evening, with areas of quite dense fog expected tonight into Saturday morning.

in addition, patchy freezing drizzle and even some brief freezing rain are expected over many localities as a weak weather system moves through.

Hazardous winter driving conditions from very low to at times nil visibility in dense fog are expected. Untreated roads may also be slippery and icy tonight into Saturday morning.

Fog is expected to become more patchy again beginning later Saturday morning

Fog will slowly become more patchy this afternoon and will persist tonight then into Saturday courtesy of this very mild and moist air mass.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.